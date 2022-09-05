As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) offers stability

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) closed the day trading at 90.26 up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $88.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 208817 shares were traded. IIPR reached its highest trading level at $91.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IIPR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $290 to $248.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares for $97.79 per share. The transaction valued at 97,792 led to the insider holds 213,308 shares of the business.

Gold Alan D bought 1,000 shares of IIPR for $94,220 on Aug 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 212,308 shares after completing the transaction at $94.22 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kreitzer Gary A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,196 shares for $30.13 each. As a result, the insider received 66,164 and left with 28,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Innovative’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIPR has reached a high of $288.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IIPR traded about 311.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IIPR traded about 249.94k shares per day. A total of 27.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.59M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IIPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.16, compared to 1.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Dividends & Splits

IIPR’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.00, up from 4.47 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $69.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.52M to a low estimate of $64.68M. As of the current estimate, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.87M, an estimated increase of 41.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $304.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.55M, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361M and the low estimate is $297.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.