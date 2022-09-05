ATRC (AtriCure Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) closed at 42.82 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $43.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 220994 shares were traded. ATRC reached its highest trading level at $43.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $63.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Austin Tonya sold 3,203 shares for $42.69 per share. The transaction valued at 136,736 led to the insider holds 17,621 shares of the business.

Austin Tonya sold 282 shares of ATRC for $17,368 on Apr 08. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 20,824 shares after completing the transaction at $61.59 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Austin Tonya, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,409 shares for $67.66 each. As a result, the insider received 95,333 and left with 21,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AtriCure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRC has reached a high of $89.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATRC traded on average about 262.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 266.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.13M. Shares short for ATRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 6.15, compared to 1.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.02 and $-1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.66 and $-1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $79.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, AtriCure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.38M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $326.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.33M, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $378.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $382M and the low estimate is $374.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.