Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) closed the day trading at 28.23 up 2.92% from the previous closing price of $27.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 254085 shares were traded. CIB reached its highest trading level at $28.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIB, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Itau BBA Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bancolombia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIB has reached a high of $45.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIB traded about 433.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIB traded about 268.77k shares per day. A total of 240.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.84M. Insiders hold about 42.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 432.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 289.35k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Bancolombia S.A.’s year-ago sales were $591.18M, an estimated increase of 86.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 119.00% over than the figure of $86.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 85.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.91B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.