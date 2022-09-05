Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) closed the day trading at 26.44 down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $26.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102116 shares were traded. BHE reached its highest trading level at $27.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BHE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Fox Advisors on August 24, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 29, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $35.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Benck Jeff bought 2,100 shares for $23.95 per share. The transaction valued at 50,301 led to the insider holds 271,316 shares of the business.

Turner Rhonda R sold 3,100 shares of BHE for $80,755 on Dec 08. The SVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 30,171 shares after completing the transaction at $26.05 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Benck Jeff, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $23.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,625 and bolstered with 223,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Benchmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHE has reached a high of $29.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHE traded about 147.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHE traded about 126.32k shares per day. A total of 35.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.56M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BHE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 717k with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 681.53k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

BHE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.66, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%. The current Payout Ratio is 47.80% for BHE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 03, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.