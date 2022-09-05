Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $46.30 in the most recent trading day, Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) closed at 45.56, down -1.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270506 shares were traded. BRC reached its highest trading level at $46.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $52 from $60 previously.

On June 08, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 28, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when HARRIS FRANK W sold 1,000 shares for $48.10 per share. The transaction valued at 48,100 led to the insider holds 20,441 shares of the business.

BRUNO ELIZABETH P sold 4,250 shares of BRC for $205,360 on May 31. The Director now owns 356,340 shares after completing the transaction at $48.32 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Shaller Russell, who serves as the SRVP & Pres., Ident Solns of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $43.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 435,000 and bolstered with 69,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brady’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRC has reached a high of $56.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 203.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.78M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 898.76k with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 999.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for BRC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.73 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $332.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.85M to a low estimate of $320.38M. As of the current estimate, Brady Corporation’s year-ago sales were $306.13M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.