CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) was 15.66 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $15.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101230 shares were traded. CIR reached its highest trading level at $16.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 01, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $32 from $17 previously.

On September 17, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $47.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIR has reached a high of $36.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.59.

Shares Statistics:

CIR traded an average of 138.99K shares per day over the past three months and 118.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.89M. Shares short for CIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 451.38k with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 476.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.88M to a low estimate of $205.8M. As of the current estimate, CIRCOR International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.35M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.58M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $772.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $767.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $770.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.27M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.5M and the low estimate is $760.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.