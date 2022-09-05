City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) closed the day trading at 11.36 up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $11.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 268791 shares were traded. CIO reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 26, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, City’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIO has reached a high of $21.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIO traded about 348.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIO traded about 486.22k shares per day. A total of 43.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.35M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 912.29k with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 672.17k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

CIO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.98.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $44.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.1M to a low estimate of $43.33M. As of the current estimate, City Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.93M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.04M, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.92M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.64M and the low estimate is $175.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.