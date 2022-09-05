CMAX (CareMax Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, CareMax Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.58, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $6.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 104605 shares were traded. CMAX reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On October 20, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMAX has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMAX traded 483.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 242.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.82M. Insiders hold about 17.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CMAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.69, compared to 3.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $136.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.52M to a low estimate of $133.64M. As of the current estimate, CareMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.54M, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.76M, up 87.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $683.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $720.22M and the low estimate is $650.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.