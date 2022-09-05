CNOB (ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $25.04 in the most recent trading day, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNOB) closed at 24.60, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68954 shares were traded. CNOB reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNOB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $38 from $40 previously.

On December 17, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 17, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Boswell Stephen T. bought 6,000 shares for $24.96 per share. The transaction valued at 149,760 led to the insider holds 61,657 shares of the business.

Nukk-Freeman Katherin bought 2,250 shares of CNOB for $74,759 on Feb 18. The Director now owns 2,250 shares after completing the transaction at $33.23 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Nukk-Freeman Katherin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $33.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,905 and bolstered with 10,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConnectOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNOB has reached a high of $37.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 125.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 79.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CNOB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 618.25k with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 639k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNOB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for CNOB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $75.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.6M to a low estimate of $73.8M. As of the current estimate, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.25M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.79M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.88M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.8M and the low estimate is $306.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.