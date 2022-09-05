CNXC (Concentrix Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed at 122.48 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $123.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207094 shares were traded. CNXC reached its highest trading level at $125.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Concentrix Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on June 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On January 08, 2021, Cross Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

On December 07, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2020, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares for $123.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,232,188 led to the insider holds 18,282 shares of the business.

POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares of CNXC for $1,348,222 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 18,282 shares after completing the transaction at $134.82 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Fogarty Jane, who serves as the EVP, Legal of the company, bought 400 shares for $134.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,852 and bolstered with 3,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $208.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNXC has traded an average of 243.65K shares per day and 202.46k over the past ten days. A total of 51.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.74M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 548.58k with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 725.49k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.93, while EPS last year was $2.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.38, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.22 and $12.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.14. EPS for the following year is $12.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $13.23 and $12.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.59B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.