Considering AAR Corp. (AIR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $41.98 in the most recent trading day, AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) closed at 42.57, up 1.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 221611 shares were traded. AIR reached its highest trading level at $43.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 22, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On March 24, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $52.

SunTrust Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 15, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when STORCH DAVID P sold 25,000 shares for $46.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,170,162 led to the insider holds 315,090 shares of the business.

Holmes John McClain III sold 25,000 shares of AIR for $1,279,842 on Apr 20. The President & CEO now owns 244,041 shares after completing the transaction at $51.19 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, STORCH DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 72,409 shares for $50.15 each. As a result, the insider received 3,631,507 and left with 337,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIR has reached a high of $52.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 287.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 179.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.67M. Shares short for AIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.58, compared to 1.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AIR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 08, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 26, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 23, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.