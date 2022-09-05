Considering Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) closed at 27.99 in the last session, down -1.51% from day before closing price of $28.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 163676 shares were traded. CSTL reached its highest trading level at $28.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On April 30, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $94.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 400 shares for $29.42 per share. The transaction valued at 11,768 led to the insider holds 28,525 shares of the business.

MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 300 shares of CSTL for $8,826 on Aug 30. The Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer now owns 312,114 shares after completing the transaction at $29.42 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, MAETZOLD DEREK J, who serves as the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of the company, sold 5,541 shares for $29.56 each. As a result, the insider received 163,806 and left with 28,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTL has reached a high of $78.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSTL traded on average about 280.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 149.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.01M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.89, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.65 and $-3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.33. EPS for the following year is $-2.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $-2.05 and $-4.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.08M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.55M and the low estimate is $148.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.