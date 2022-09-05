Considering Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $15.03 in the most recent trading day, Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) closed at 14.74, down -1.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 250039 shares were traded. HTLD reached its highest trading level at $15.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.67.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $16.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Heartland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 243.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 245.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.38M. Insiders hold about 43.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HTLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HTLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for HTLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $213.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.2M to a low estimate of $191M. As of the current estimate, Heartland Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $159.41M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.81M, an increase of 43.00% over than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $794.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $714M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $607.28M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $899.6M and the low estimate is $685.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.