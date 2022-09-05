Considering Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $110.74 in the most recent trading day, Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) closed at 112.60, up 1.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 185807 shares were traded. HRI reached its highest trading level at $114.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On January 21, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $222 to $161.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Irion Mark bought 218 shares for $116.88 per share. The transaction valued at 25,531 led to the insider holds 51,714 shares of the business.

Irion Mark bought 157 shares of HRI for $23,652 on Mar 10. The SVP & CFO now owns 51,495 shares after completing the transaction at $150.51 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, ICAHN CARL C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 91,490 shares for $184.72 each. As a result, the insider received 16,900,033 and left with 4,022,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Herc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRI has reached a high of $203.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 254.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 171.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.63M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 788.71k with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 837.72k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 2.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for HRI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.88 and a low estimate of $3.29, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.61, with high estimates of $3.94 and low estimates of $3.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.15 and $10.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.6. EPS for the following year is $14.09, with 10 analysts recommending between $15.45 and $12.47.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $726.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $741.5M to a low estimate of $717M. As of the current estimate, Herc Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $553.42M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $737.67M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $748.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $730.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.