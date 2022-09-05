Considering Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) closed at 26.29 in the last session, up 2.38% from day before closing price of $25.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66828 shares were traded. ZEUS reached its highest trading level at $27.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZEUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when WOLFORT DAVID A sold 6,913 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 250,615 led to the insider holds 156,401 shares of the business.

WOLFORT DAVID A sold 5,750 shares of ZEUS for $204,575 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 163,314 shares after completing the transaction at $35.58 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, WOLFORT DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $35.66 each. As a result, the insider received 35,660 and left with 169,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olympic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEUS has reached a high of $43.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZEUS traded on average about 74.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 67.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.62M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 427k with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 484.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZEUS is 0.36, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.49.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.95 and a low estimate of $2.57, while EPS last year was $2.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.28 and $6.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.31. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $653.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $655.1M to a low estimate of $652.78M. As of the current estimate, Olympic Steel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $556.08M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $557.97M, a decrease of -12.20% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $562.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553.24M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.