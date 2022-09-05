Considering PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) closed at 25.00 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $25.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69272 shares were traded. PDFS reached its highest trading level at $25.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Raza Adnan sold 14,387 shares for $19.90 per share. The transaction valued at 286,301 led to the insider holds 86,250 shares of the business.

Raza Adnan sold 10,000 shares of PDFS for $206,200 on Jun 15. The EVP, FINANCE AND CFO now owns 100,637 shares after completing the transaction at $20.62 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Raza Adnan, who serves as the EVP, FINANCE AND CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $20.27 each. As a result, the insider received 304,050 and left with 110,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDFS has reached a high of $33.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDFS traded on average about 143.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 94.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.31M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PDFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 619.33k with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 582.96k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.06M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $161.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.