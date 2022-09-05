Considering Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $17.36 in the most recent trading day, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: THR) closed at 17.22, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142269 shares were traded. THR reached its highest trading level at $17.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 16, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Thames Bruce bought 3,150 shares for $15.49 per share. The transaction valued at 48,794 led to the insider holds 209,267 shares of the business.

Fox Kevin bought 1,580 shares of THR for $24,332 on Jun 14. The SVP – Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,285 shares after completing the transaction at $15.40 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, NESSER JOHN T III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $16.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,225 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thermon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THR has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 107.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 121.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Shares short for THR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 477.36k with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 460.81k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $75.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.42M to a low estimate of $74.68M. As of the current estimate, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.16M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $363.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.67M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $387.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $387.25M and the low estimate is $387.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.