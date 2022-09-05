CSWC (Capital Southwest Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $18.84 in the most recent trading day, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) closed at 19.05, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 256642 shares were traded. CSWC reached its highest trading level at $19.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSWC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 05, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn bought 850 shares for $18.57 per share. The transaction valued at 15,784 led to the insider holds 4,130 shares of the business.

Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn bought 750 shares of CSWC for $17,861 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 3,230 shares after completing the transaction at $23.81 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Brooks David R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $23.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,858 and bolstered with 32,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSWC has reached a high of $27.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 190.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 144.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.73M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSWC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 462.75k with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 393.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSWC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.64, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.41. The current Payout Ratio is 146.10% for CSWC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $22.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.91M to a low estimate of $21.89M. As of the current estimate, Capital Southwest Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.36M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.22M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.76M and the low estimate is $96.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.