Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $19.28 in the most recent trading day, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) closed at 18.84, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 244991 shares were traded. DH reached its highest trading level at $19.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when SEA VII Management, LLC sold 1,016,000 shares for $22.75 per share. The transaction valued at 23,114,000 led to the insider holds 2,508,971 shares of the business.

SEA VII Management, LLC sold 1,100,000 shares of DH for $26,950,000 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 2,508,971 shares after completing the transaction at $24.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Winn David Randall, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200,000 shares for $24.02 each. As a result, the insider received 52,855,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $50.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 548.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.73M. Shares short for DH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.26, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 12.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $223.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.15M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $283.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.35M and the low estimate is $275.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.