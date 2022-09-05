DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) was 21.58 for the day, up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $21.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 170915 shares were traded. BOOM reached its highest trading level at $22.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOOM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $55.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when LONGE KEVIN T sold 4,467 shares for $28.83 per share. The transaction valued at 128,784 led to the insider holds 66,651 shares of the business.

LONGE KEVIN T sold 5,854 shares of BOOM for $127,442 on May 13. The President and CEO now owns 71,118 shares after completing the transaction at $21.77 per share. On May 12, another insider, LONGE KEVIN T, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,893 shares for $22.02 each. As a result, the insider received 85,724 and left with 76,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOM has reached a high of $47.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.61.

Shares Statistics:

BOOM traded an average of 133.38K shares per day over the past three months and 106.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.66M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BOOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 953.48k with a Short Ratio of 6.72, compared to 847.76k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $583.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $596.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $260.12M, up 129.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $745.4M and the low estimate is $628.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.