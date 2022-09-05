Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) closed the day trading at 1.09 up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107841 shares were traded. ELEV reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when venBio Global Strategic Fund I sold 702,737 shares for $4.12 per share. The transaction valued at 2,897,806 led to the insider holds 1,905,430 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELEV has reached a high of $11.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3191, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1997.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELEV traded about 161.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELEV traded about 60.82k shares per day. A total of 23.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 65.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 915.9k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.76 and a low estimate of $-0.82, while EPS last year was $-4.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.7, with high estimates of $-0.6 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.41 and $-3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.83. EPS for the following year is $-2.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.11 and $-2.72.