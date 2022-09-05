ETD (Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) closed at 23.35 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $23.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141410 shares were traded. ETD reached its highest trading level at $23.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Carlson James B. sold 18,084 shares for $23.79 per share. The transaction valued at 430,218 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ethan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETD has reached a high of $27.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETD has traded an average of 246.08K shares per day and 172k over the past ten days. A total of 25.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.89M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ETD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 14.87, compared to 3.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.38% and a Short% of Float of 19.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ETD is 1.28, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $197.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $198.9M to a low estimate of $196.2M. As of the current estimate, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.32M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $685.17M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771M and the low estimate is $760.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.