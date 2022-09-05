Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) closed the day trading at 26.39 down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $26.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 202977 shares were traded. FCPT reached its highest trading level at $27.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCPT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $30 from $31 previously.

On August 01, 2022, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $26.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when HANSEN DOUGLAS B bought 1,000 shares for $26.83 per share. The transaction valued at 26,830 led to the insider holds 41,170 shares of the business.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B sold 1,000 shares of FCPT for $26,800 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 40,170 shares after completing the transaction at $26.80 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, MOODY JOHN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,430 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,644 and bolstered with 53,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Four’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has reached a high of $30.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCPT traded about 402.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCPT traded about 275.18k shares per day. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FCPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.46, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Dividends & Splits

FCPT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.33, up from 1.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.38M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $241.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.8M and the low estimate is $218.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.