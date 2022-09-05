FOXF (Fox Factory Holding Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at 90.17, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $91.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159799 shares were traded. FOXF reached its highest trading level at $93.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOXF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $115 from $88 previously.

On February 25, 2022, CL King Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $157.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when FETTER ELIZABETH A sold 2,600 shares for $99.32 per share. The transaction valued at 258,229 led to the insider holds 2,056 shares of the business.

Tutton Christopher sold 8,055 shares of FOXF for $831,338 on Aug 09. The (A) now owns 11,712 shares after completing the transaction at $103.21 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, MENDENHALL DUDLEY W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $104.43 each. As a result, the insider received 208,860 and left with 10,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXF has reached a high of $190.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOXF traded 226.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 184.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.20M. Shares short for FOXF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.02, compared to 1.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $399.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.9M to a low estimate of $393.4M. As of the current estimate, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $328.16M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.