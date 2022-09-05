Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) was 40.01 for the day, up 0.05% from the previous closing price of $39.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133555 shares were traded. ROCK reached its highest trading level at $40.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROCK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Myers Linda Kristine bought 1,600 shares for $38.16 per share. The transaction valued at 61,053 led to the insider holds 12,683 shares of the business.

Myers Linda Kristine bought 1,648 shares of ROCK for $75,315 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 8,623 shares after completing the transaction at $45.70 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Burns Patrick, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,179 shares for $69.84 each. As a result, the insider received 222,007 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gibraltar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROCK has reached a high of $79.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.74.

Shares Statistics:

ROCK traded an average of 195.67K shares per day over the past three months and 158.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.44M. Shares short for ROCK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 657.35k with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 632.65k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.7M to a low estimate of $356.3M. As of the current estimate, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $327.35M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.