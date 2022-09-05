Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $18.80 in the most recent trading day, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) closed at 18.67, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154658 shares were traded. GOOD reached its highest trading level at $19.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOOD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on June 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On April 13, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Cutlip Robert G bought 1,000 shares for $20.92 per share. The transaction valued at 20,924 led to the insider holds 59,100 shares of the business.

Gerson Gary bought 300 shares of GOOD for $6,830 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 552 shares after completing the transaction at $22.77 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Gerson Gary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,900 shares for $22.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,418 and bolstered with 5,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gladstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2074.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 622.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 345.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOD has reached a high of $26.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 207.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 171.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 703.27k with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 800.35k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOOD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.51.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $-0.08.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $36.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.39M to a low estimate of $35.67M. As of the current estimate, Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $33.37M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.7M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.69M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $159.88M and the low estimate is $143.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.