HLIO (Helios Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) closed at 53.89 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $54.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178256 shares were traded. HLIO reached its highest trading level at $55.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 31, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

On March 22, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $95.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Nealis Melanie M sold 5,000 shares for $108.92 per share. The transaction valued at 544,575 led to the insider holds 2,975 shares of the business.

BERTONECHE MARC sold 5,000 shares of HLIO for $535,295 on Nov 12. The Director now owns 18,949 shares after completing the transaction at $107.06 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Fulton Tricia L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 157,500 and left with 42,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helios’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLIO has reached a high of $114.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLIO traded on average about 116.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 92.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.00M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 508.18k with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 528.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLIO is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 10.40% for HLIO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $946.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $927.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $940.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $869.18M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $960.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $884.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.