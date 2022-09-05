How is Accuray Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: ARAY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed at 2.36 in the last session, down -2.07% from day before closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270126 shares were traded. ARAY reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Green Brandon W sold 10,374 shares for $2.38 per share. The transaction valued at 24,690 led to the insider holds 174,462 shares of the business.

Pervaiz Ali sold 8,069 shares of ARAY for $19,204 on Sep 01. The SVP Chief Financial Officer now owns 187,523 shares after completing the transaction at $2.38 per share. On May 04, another insider, Spine Patrick, who serves as the SVP, Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 1,559 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider received 4,131 and left with 225,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2205.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARAY traded on average about 985.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 355.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.09M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 8.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.06 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $105.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.9M to a low estimate of $101.5M. As of the current estimate, Accuray Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $110.94M, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.29M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.5M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.