How is American Vanguard Corporation’s (NYSE: AVD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) closed at 19.46 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $19.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 190673 shares were traded. AVD reached its highest trading level at $20.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Johnson David` T. sold 6,721 shares for $24.86 per share. The transaction valued at 167,084 led to the insider holds 66,970 shares of the business.

DONNELLY TIMOTHY sold 12,663 shares of AVD for $316,068 on Jun 06. The now owns 70,302 shares after completing the transaction at $24.96 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Trogele Ulrich, who serves as the of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $14.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,100 and bolstered with 160,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVD has reached a high of $25.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVD traded on average about 281.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 204.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.97M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 674.89k with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 534.78k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVD is 0.10, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42. The current Payout Ratio is 9.90% for AVD, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $627.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.87M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.3M and the low estimate is $657.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.