How is Chart Industries Inc.’s (NYSE: GTLS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $184.94 in the most recent trading day, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at 182.45, down -1.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 259454 shares were traded. GTLS reached its highest trading level at $188.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $180.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $186 to $171.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Ducote Douglas A Jr. sold 2,250 shares for $191.50 per share. The transaction valued at 430,875 led to the insider holds 6,011 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 150.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $214.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 180.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 390.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 264.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.68M. Shares short for GTLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 13.47, compared to 5.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.90% and a Short% of Float of 24.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.1 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $390.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.3M to a low estimate of $384.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $460.09M, an increase of 32.10% over than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $482.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.15M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.