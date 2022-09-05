How is Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GDYN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $20.43 in the most recent trading day, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) closed at 20.16, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206425 shares were traded. GDYN reached its highest trading level at $20.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $22 from $45 previously.

On November 01, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On July 30, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 30, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Livschitz Leonard sold 156,192 shares for $19.65 per share. The transaction valued at 3,068,891 led to the insider holds 3,032,205 shares of the business.

Livschitz Leonard sold 78,897 shares of GDYN for $1,481,165 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,232,260 shares after completing the transaction at $18.77 per share. On May 12, another insider, Nicolet Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 164,248 and bolstered with 14,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDYN has reached a high of $42.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 420.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 492.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.04M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GDYN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $73.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $72.5M. As of the current estimate, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.94M, an estimated increase of 74.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.94M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $74.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.28M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $370.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.46M and the low estimate is $362M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.