How is Information Services Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: III) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) closed at 5.60 in the last session, down -1.58% from day before closing price of $5.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236497 shares were traded. III reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at III’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Pfau Bruce sold 13,560 shares for $6.63 per share. The transaction valued at 89,903 led to the insider holds 132,704 shares of the business.

Pfau Bruce sold 9,591 shares of III for $70,590 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 146,264 shares after completing the transaction at $7.36 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Pfau Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,025 shares for $6.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 301,571 and bolstered with 183,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Information’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, III has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, III traded on average about 402.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 184.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.96M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for III as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 619.84k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for III is 0.16, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for III’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.83M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322.03M and the low estimate is $312.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.