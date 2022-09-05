I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS).

After closing at $16.01 in the most recent trading day, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) closed at 16.18, up 1.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 195058 shares were traded. ARIS reached its highest trading level at $16.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, CapitalOne Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $22.

On November 17, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when COLONNETTA JOSEPH bought 5,000 shares for $17.87 per share. The transaction valued at 89,358 led to the insider holds 12,693 shares of the business.

COY DEBRA bought 1,500 shares of ARIS for $19,500 on Oct 26. The Director now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Schroer Brenda R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 15,384 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,992 and bolstered with 15,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARIS has reached a high of $23.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 507.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 299.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.60M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $355M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $297.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $229.25M, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.68M and the low estimate is $359.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.