I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN).

The price of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) closed at 7.03 in the last session, up 1.44% from day before closing price of $6.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117605 shares were traded. EPSN reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EPSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Solas Capital Management, LLC sold 24,220 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 169,564 led to the insider holds 3,308,467 shares of the business.

Solas Capital Management, LLC sold 2 shares of EPSN for $14 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 3,332,687 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Solas Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 71,969 shares for $7.04 each. As a result, the insider received 506,626 and left with 3,332,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Epsilon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPSN has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EPSN traded on average about 158.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.73M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EPSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 93.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 54.06k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 11.40% for EPSN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.15M to a low estimate of $9.15M. As of the current estimate, Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.91M, an estimated increase of 133.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.43M, up 73.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.35M and the low estimate is $38.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.