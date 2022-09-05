I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV).

After closing at $3.62 in the most recent trading day, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) closed at 3.67, up 1.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 100550 shares were traded. INNV reached its highest trading level at $3.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INNV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On April 20, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, InnovAge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 333.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INNV has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3321.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 111.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 97.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INNV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 18.38, compared to 3.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 13.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $173.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $176M to a low estimate of $171.86M. As of the current estimate, InnovAge Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $171.62M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.54M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $701.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.8M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727M and the low estimate is $631.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.