I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in RumbleON Inc. (RMBL).

The price of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) closed at 20.64 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $20.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62988 shares were traded. RMBL reached its highest trading level at $21.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RMBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On September 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.

On September 02, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on September 02, 2021, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Alexander Adam bought 1,717 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 44,853 led to the insider holds 28,799 shares of the business.

Tkach Mark bought 30,000 shares of RMBL for $477,300 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 2,621,028 shares after completing the transaction at $15.91 per share. On May 27, another insider, Coulter William, who serves as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company, bought 30,377 shares for $16.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,415 and bolstered with 2,621,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBL has reached a high of $48.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RMBL traded on average about 165.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 86.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.08M. Insiders hold about 20.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.83, compared to 949.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 12.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $-1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $521.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $549.4M to a low estimate of $472.9M. As of the current estimate, RumbleON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.35M, an estimated increase of 209.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $491.86M, an increase of 122.30% less than the figure of $209.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $503.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $484.69M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.73M, up 108.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.