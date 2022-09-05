I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI).

After closing at $78.87 in the most recent trading day, UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) closed at 77.11, down -2.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 201487 shares were traded. UFPI reached its highest trading level at $81.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UFPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2020, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when WEBSTER PATRICK M sold 27,996 shares for $90.73 per share. The transaction valued at 2,540,077 led to the insider holds 236,055 shares of the business.

MISSAD MATTHEW J sold 12,500 shares of UFPI for $1,165,125 on Aug 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 317,709 shares after completing the transaction at $93.21 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, COLE MICHAEL R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,438 shares for $89.00 each. As a result, the insider received 305,982 and left with 157,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UFP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFPI has reached a high of $94.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 280.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 234.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.86M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UFPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 925.43k with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 1.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UFPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.52, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 7.70% for UFPI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.84 and $8.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.42. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.5 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, UFP Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.09B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.64B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.8B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.