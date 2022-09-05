I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA).

After closing at $16.64 in the most recent trading day, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) closed at 16.52, down -0.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 116794 shares were traded. UBA reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 16, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $22 from $18 previously.

On March 04, 2021, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $21.

On April 02, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on April 02, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 when Colley Bryan O. bought 5,094 shares for $19.75 per share. The transaction valued at 100,606 led to the insider holds 5,094 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Urstadt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBA has reached a high of $21.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 114.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 80.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.28M. Insiders hold about 2.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UBA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 563.93k with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 630.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UBA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.63, compared to 0.95 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.24.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $35.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.07M to a low estimate of $35.4M. As of the current estimate, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.33M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.9M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.58M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.75M and the low estimate is $147.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.