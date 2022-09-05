In spite of AeroVironment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVAV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, AeroVironment Inc.’s stock clocked out at 82.91, down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $83.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234718 shares were traded. AVAV reached its highest trading level at $85.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $100.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Holland Charles R sold 4,001 shares for $84.20 per share. The transaction valued at 336,884 led to the insider holds 56,998 shares of the business.

Holland Charles R sold 2,001 shares of AVAV for $165,303 on Jul 06. The Director now owns 60,999 shares after completing the transaction at $82.61 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Holland Charles R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,001 shares for $80.87 each. As a result, the insider received 242,691 and left with 63,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVAV has reached a high of $114.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVAV traded 243.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 264.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 992.08k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $102.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.3M to a low estimate of $97M. As of the current estimate, AeroVironment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.48M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $529.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $492.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $445.73M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $556.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $573.55M and the low estimate is $516.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.