In spite of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLGT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 41.60, down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $42.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 252062 shares were traded. FLGT reached its highest trading level at $42.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLGT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Xie Jian sold 675 shares for $44.18 per share. The transaction valued at 29,824 led to the insider holds 309,729 shares of the business.

Xie Jian sold 1,414 shares of FLGT for $69,137 on Aug 17. The President and COO now owns 310,404 shares after completing the transaction at $48.89 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, KIM PAUL, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,945 shares for $48.89 each. As a result, the insider received 95,100 and left with 150,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fulgent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 223.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLGT has reached a high of $109.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLGT traded 315.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 306.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.35M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 8.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.23 and $6.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.23. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $122.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.7M to a low estimate of $122.7M. As of the current estimate, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.34M, an estimated decrease of -37.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.3M, a decrease of -53.40% less than the figure of $-37.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $649.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $649.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $992.58M, down -34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $363.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $363.3M and the low estimate is $363.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -44.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.