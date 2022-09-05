In spite of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LAKE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) closed at 13.31 down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53485 shares were traded. LAKE reached its highest trading level at $13.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on August 23, 2017, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lakeland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAKE has reached a high of $24.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAKE has traded an average of 33.12K shares per day and 40.48k over the past ten days. A total of 7.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.29M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LAKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 170.43k with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 246.58k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $118.39M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.9M and the low estimate is $127.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.