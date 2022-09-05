In spite of Vertex Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VERX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Vertex Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.76, up 0.95% from its previous closing price of $12.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178779 shares were traded. VERX reached its highest trading level at $13.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Westphal Jeffery sold 5,000,000 shares for $7.35 per share. The transaction valued at 36,750,000 led to the insider holds 11,300,000 shares of the business.

Westphal Jeffery sold 1,987 shares of VERX for $22,090 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 1,345,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Westphal Jeffery, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 69,562 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 790,294 and left with 1,347,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has reached a high of $22.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERX traded 123.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 193.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.19M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VERX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 651.47k with a Short Ratio of 4.92, compared to 565.47k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $116.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.1M to a low estimate of $116.1M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.94M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.86M, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.55M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $527.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.