In the case of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS), what’s next?

The closing price of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) was 32.63 for the day, down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $32.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 256755 shares were traded. CRS reached its highest trading level at $33.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $53 from $52 previously.

On January 13, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On June 16, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $49.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on June 16, 2021, with a $49 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has reached a high of $44.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.70.

Shares Statistics:

CRS traded an average of 319.33K shares per day over the past three months and 254.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.27M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 2.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, CRS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.