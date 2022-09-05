In the case of Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), what’s next?

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) closed the day trading at 52.54 down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $52.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 239412 shares were traded. CVLT reached its highest trading level at $53.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $69 from $78 previously.

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Lee Vivie sold 1,320 shares for $56.87 per share. The transaction valued at 75,065 led to the insider holds 18,800 shares of the business.

Pickens Allison sold 924 shares of CVLT for $52,539 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 9,029 shares after completing the transaction at $56.86 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Pickens Allison, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $58.15 each. As a result, the insider received 29,075 and left with 6,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commvault’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVLT has reached a high of $84.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVLT traded about 240.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVLT traded about 187.02k shares per day. A total of 44.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.35M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $807.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $769.59M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $899.3M and the low estimate is $824M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.