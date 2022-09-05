In the case of Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC), what’s next?

The closing price of Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) was 3.09 for the day, up 2.66% from the previous closing price of $3.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174736 shares were traded. DC reached its highest trading level at $3.2530 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when CAMPBELL SHAWN sold 7,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,500 led to the insider holds 62,500 shares of the business.

CAMPBELL SHAWN sold 5,500 shares of DC for $19,467 on Jul 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 69,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.54 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, CAMPBELL SHAWN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $3.36 each. As a result, the insider received 42,008 and left with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dakota’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DC has reached a high of $8.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9291.

Shares Statistics:

DC traded an average of 563.42K shares per day over the past three months and 137.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.13M. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 136.16k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.