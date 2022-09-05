In the case of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT), what’s next?

The closing price of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) was 26.26 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $26.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 195520 shares were traded. HVT reached its highest trading level at $26.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HAVERTY RAWSON JR sold 3,351 shares for $29.94 per share. The transaction valued at 100,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BURDETTE STEVEN G sold 6,250 shares of HVT for $187,500 on Aug 11. The President now owns 8,577 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, SMITH CLARENCE H, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 11,260 shares for $29.24 each. As a result, the insider received 329,242 and left with 19,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Haverty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HVT has reached a high of $35.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.28.

Shares Statistics:

HVT traded an average of 175.79K shares per day over the past three months and 156.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.86M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 17.21, compared to 2.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.98% and a Short% of Float of 24.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, HVT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 18.10% for HVT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 25, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4, with 1 analysts recommending between $4 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $970.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $999.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $999.56M and the low estimate is $999.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.