In the case of Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO), what’s next?

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) closed the day trading at 15.42 up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $15.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178892 shares were traded. AVO reached its highest trading level at $15.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $20 previously.

On March 23, 2021, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $22.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Giles Bryan E sold 2,500 shares for $16.50 per share. The transaction valued at 41,250 led to the insider holds 73,957 shares of the business.

Giles Bryan E sold 2,500 shares of AVO for $38,750 on Aug 10. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 73,957 shares after completing the transaction at $15.50 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Giles Bryan E, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 3,085 shares for $14.63 each. As a result, the insider received 45,134 and left with 73,957 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mission’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVO has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVO traded about 133.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVO traded about 179.99k shares per day. A total of 70.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 691.1k with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 737.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.7M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.