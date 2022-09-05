In What Direction Will AdvanSix Inc.’s (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) was 35.13 for the day, down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $35.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 250815 shares were traded. ASIX reached its highest trading level at $36.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 12, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on November 19, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gramm Christopher sold 1,000 shares for $38.59 per share. The transaction valued at 38,590 led to the insider holds 36,765 shares of the business.

Gramm Christopher sold 1,000 shares of ASIX for $38,420 on Jun 15. The Controller now owns 38,765 shares after completing the transaction at $38.42 per share. On May 16, another insider, Gramm Christopher, who serves as the Controller of the company, sold 6,186 shares for $46.36 each. As a result, the insider received 286,760 and left with 39,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdvanSix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASIX has reached a high of $57.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.06.

Shares Statistics:

ASIX traded an average of 206.18K shares per day over the past three months and 173.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.32M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 396.73k with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 531.7k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, ASIX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.24 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $7.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.21 and $5.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $600.3M to a low estimate of $522.5M. As of the current estimate, AdvanSix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $437.68M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $520.2M, an increase of 27.50% over than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $493.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.