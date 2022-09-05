In What Direction Will Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Goes From Here?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) closed the day trading at 28.91 down -2.66% from the previous closing price of $29.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270196 shares were traded. AMPH reached its highest trading level at $30.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 29, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $28.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Petersen Floyd F. sold 500 shares for $29.44 per share. The transaction valued at 14,722 led to the insider holds 88,608 shares of the business.

Liawatidewi Yakob sold 3,055 shares of AMPH for $119,145 on Aug 09. The EVP Corp Admin Center now owns 61,607 shares after completing the transaction at $39.00 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, PETERS WILLIAM J, who serves as the CFO, EVP & Treasurer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $38.35 each. As a result, the insider received 383,500 and left with 100,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amphastar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPH has reached a high of $44.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPH traded about 482.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPH traded about 255.41k shares per day. A total of 48.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.11M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 2.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $530.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $494.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $505.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.77M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $549.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.7M and the low estimate is $534.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.