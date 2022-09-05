In What Direction Will CEVA Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) was 27.67 for the day, down -0.43% from the previous closing price of $27.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143914 shares were traded. CEVA reached its highest trading level at $28.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $50 previously.

On June 23, 2021, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when SILVER LOUIS sold 6,104 shares for $32.95 per share. The transaction valued at 201,127 led to the insider holds 31,904 shares of the business.

Boukaya Michael sold 2,331 shares of CEVA for $79,254 on May 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 13,263 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, OHANA ISSACHAR, who serves as the EVP Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $38.68 each. As a result, the insider received 232,080 and left with 51,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CEVA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 988.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 38.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEVA has reached a high of $50.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.56.

Shares Statistics:

CEVA traded an average of 116.00K shares per day over the past three months and 121.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.92M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CEVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 705.84k with a Short Ratio of 5.25, compared to 704.48k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.71M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $160M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.